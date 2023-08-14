Recovery crews combing through homes and vehicles burned to a cinder in Hawaii are likely to find 10 to 20 more victims per day, the governor has warned. The death toll grew to 96 on Sunday, making this the deadliest US wildfire in more than a century. Governor Josh Green told CBS News it could take up to 10 days to learn the full death toll.
Hawaii wildfires: Crews may find 10 to 20 wildfire victims a day, says governor
