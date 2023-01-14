The Defense Forces of Ukraine are closely monitoring the movement of the enemy, - Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, commander of the grouping of forces and assets of defense of Kyiv, wrote on Telegram. Among other things, potential threats that may be associated with joint flight exercises between Russia and Belarus are being monitored, he said.
Russian troops may prepare to attack Ukraine from Belarus
