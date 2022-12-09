Navigation
Home PutinWarCriminal Ukraine war Battle for Bakhmut. Serious losses on the battlefield change Putin's plans

Battle for Bakhmut. Serious losses on the battlefield change Putin's plans

Battle for Bakhmut. Serious losses on the battlefield change Putin's plans
December 09, 2022
Share To:
Residential buildings in the cities of Donbas are under unstoppable Russian missile attacks. Russia uses its old tactics of civilian terror. While the support for the war in Russia itself declines. Second wave of mobilisation can change the political situation in Russia. Ukraine claims Western world to pause Russian culture during the war because of constant destroying of our culture by Moscow.

Share
Tags PutinWarCriminal Ukraine war

Excelsio Media

EXCELSIO Media, is an independent source of news and information.

View Profile
PutinWarCriminal Ukraine war

Post A Comment:

0 comments:

Leave a comment. Thanks!