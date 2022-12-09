Residential buildings in the cities of Donbas are under unstoppable Russian missile attacks. Russia uses its old tactics of civilian terror. While the support for the war in Russia itself declines. Second wave of mobilisation can change the political situation in Russia. Ukraine claims Western world to pause Russian culture during the war because of constant destroying of our culture by Moscow.
Battle for Bakhmut. Serious losses on the battlefield change Putin's plans
