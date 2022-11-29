Warfare in cold, humid and muddy conditions is much harder than any other. Tanks dig themselves in mud and batteries run out of charge quickly. The cold season is both an opportunity and a danger. Russians want to regroup and hold the defence lines, while Ukraine does not want to halt its counter-offensive operations. What are the possible outcomes of the change in warfare.
Winter is coming – both Ukrainian and Russian forces want to use winter
