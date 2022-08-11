Russia convenes the UN Security Council due to the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. The reason is the alleged shelling of the facility by the Ukrainian military. Moscow is not embarrassed by this obvious lie. As well as the fact that the whole world knows the truth about the shelling of the plant by the Russian army.
How Russia uses Europe’s largest nuclear power plant against Ukraine
How Russia uses Europe’s largest nuclear power plant against Ukraine
Post A Comment:
0 comments:
Leave a comment. Thanks!