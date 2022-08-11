Navigation
Home russia Ukraine war How Russia uses Europe’s largest nuclear power plant against Ukraine

How Russia uses Europe’s largest nuclear power plant against Ukraine

How Russia uses Europe’s largest nuclear power plant against Ukraine
August 11, 2022
Share To:
Russia convenes the UN Security Council due to the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. The reason is the alleged shelling of the facility by the Ukrainian military. Moscow is not embarrassed by this obvious lie. As well as the fact that the whole world knows the truth about the shelling of the plant by the Russian army.

Share
Tags russia Ukraine war

Excelsio Media

EXCELSIO Media, is an independent source of news and information.

View Profile
russia Ukraine war

Post A Comment:

0 comments:

Leave a comment. Thanks!