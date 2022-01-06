Navigation
Home joe biden news United States Biden forcefully condemns Trump's 'web of lies' in Jan. 6 anniversary address

Biden forcefully condemns Trump's 'web of lies' in Jan. 6 anniversary address

Biden forcefully condemns Trump's 'web of lies' in Jan. 6 anniversary address
January 06, 2022
Share To:
Solemn ceremonies at the U.S. Capitol Thursday replaced the violent scenes of rioters ransacking the building one year ago. It was also a day when a sitting president denounced the man he succeeded — in stark terms. Congressional correspondent Lisa Desjardins begins our coverage, and joins Judy Woodruff with White House correspondent Geoff Bennett with more.

Share
Tags joe biden news United States

Excelsio Media

EXCELSIO Media, is an independent source of news and information.

View Profile
joe biden news United States

Post A Comment:

0 comments:

Leave a comment. Thanks!