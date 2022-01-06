Solemn ceremonies at the U.S. Capitol Thursday replaced the violent scenes of rioters ransacking the building one year ago. It was also a day when a sitting president denounced the man he succeeded — in stark terms. Congressional correspondent Lisa Desjardins begins our coverage, and joins Judy Woodruff with White House correspondent Geoff Bennett with more.
Biden forcefully condemns Trump's 'web of lies' in Jan. 6 anniversary address
