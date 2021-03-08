The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday issued new guidelines for people who are fully vaccinated, outlining what they can do safely and providing a small window into what life in the U.S. may look like in the months ahead. Dr. Richard Besser, CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the former acting CDC head, joins John Yang to discuss what the recommendations mean.
CDC issues new guidelines for people who are fully vaccinated
