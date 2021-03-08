Navigation
CDC issues new guidelines for people who are fully vaccinated
March 08, 2021
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday issued new guidelines for people who are fully vaccinated, outlining what they can do safely and providing a small window into what life in the U.S. may look like in the months ahead. Dr. Richard Besser, CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the former acting CDC head, joins John Yang to discuss what the recommendations mean.
covid-19 United States

