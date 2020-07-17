In "Pandemia: Latinos in Crisis," CBS News spoke with several celebrities and activists along with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees and undocumented immigrant farm workers about the ongoing impact of the coronavirus on the Latino community.
President Donald Trump is criticizing former President Barack Obama's efforts to lift some sanctions against Cuba and warns that the presumptive Democratic nominee, Joe Biden, would even embrace socialism domestically.
Ghislaine Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to federal charges accusing her of conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse underage girls. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman joins CBSN with the latest developments in the case.
he 1st experimental COVID-19 vaccine in the US revved up people's immune systems just the way scientists had hoped, researchers reported Tuesday. The vaccine will undergo its most important test later around July 27: a 30,000-person study.
Researchers diving into dark submerged caves on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula have found evidence of an ambitious mining operation starting 12,000 years ago and lasting two millennia for red ochre, an earth mineral pigment prized by prehistoric peoples.
