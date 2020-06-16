 Skip to main content

Trump: School choice is today's civil rights issue

Speaking in the Rose Garden on police reform, President Donald Trump called school choice the civil rights issue "of all time in this country" and said his administration is working to make it a reality.

NASA Selects Astrobotic to Fly Water-Hunting Rover to the Moon

NASA has awarded Astrobotic of Pittsburgh $199.5 million to deliver NASA’s Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover (VIPER) to the Moon’s South Pole in late 2023.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Acceleration of its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

Johnson & Johnson today announced that through its Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies (Janssen) it has accelerated the initiation of the Phase 1/2a first-in-human clinical trial of its investigational SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, Ad26.COV2-S, recombinant. Initially scheduled to begin in September, the trial is now expected to commence in the second half of July.
Video show how George Floyd resisting arrest before die

If George Floyd hadn't resisted arrest maybe he would be alive.
Beijing on partial lockdown after new coronavirus cluster emerges

Chinese authorities have locked down parts of Beijing after discovering a cluster of new coronavirus infections. The cases are linked to a wholesale food market that's a major food supplier for city. Officials raised the alarm after 45 people out of 517 tested positive for the virus. They are the first locally transmitted infections in more than 50 days. Plans to open schools on Monday have now been put on hold.
How sex workers' safety and livelihood are threatened by the coronavirus pandemic

A global pandemic means the sex workers of the world are facing difficulties. Potential epidemiological superspreaders, that's what some German politicians called sex workers during the coronavirus outbreak.
