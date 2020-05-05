What's behind the global €7.4 billion vaccine pledge?

The European Union has joined the race to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus by securing pledges worth 7.4 billion euros. Nations from around the world joined the European Commission's pledge conference on Monday as the worldwide death toll from the virus exceeded a quarter of a million. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is calling it a victory for global cooperation. But the fundraiser was just as notable for the no-shows.
A volatile day on Wall Street ends with major indexes losing ground. The Nasdaq was hit the hardest, weighed down by technology stocks, including Facebook and Amazon. While the Dow and S&P 500 also finished only slightly lower, after riding out sharp swings during the session.
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!