 Skip to main content

What's behind the global €7.4 billion vaccine pledge?

The European Union has joined the race to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus by securing pledges worth 7.4 billion euros. Nations from around the world joined the European Commission's pledge conference on Monday as the worldwide death toll from the virus exceeded a quarter of a million. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is calling it a victory for global cooperation. But the fundraiser was just as notable for the no-shows.

Labels:

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Popular posts from this blog

Wall Street ends with losses across the board

A volatile day on Wall Street ends with major indexes losing ground. The Nasdaq was hit the hardest, weighed down by technology stocks, including Facebook and Amazon. While the Dow and S&P 500 also finished only slightly lower, after riding out sharp swings during the session.
Post a Comment
Read more

McDonald's profit misses estimates, shares drop 4%

Experts are divided as to how much of a risk coronavirus poses to kids. Or whether they are even able to spread the virus. It's also unclear why children either have no symptoms or very mild ones. So far, studies have come to varying conclusions. Are kids safe from the virus? Or are they at risk?
Post a Comment
Read more

Military jets flyover NYC in formation to thank first responders

The U.S. Air Force's elite flying squad, the Thunderbirds, and the Navy's Blue Angels, flew over New York and New Jersey to thank first responders, military personnel and essential workers who are on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
Post a Comment
Read more

COVID-19 vaccine update: How far is the developement?

Scientists across the world are working around the clock to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus - from China to the United States, Germany and Britain. New technologies are helping speed things up and more than a hundred potential vaccines are in development. Some are already at an advanced stage and are being tested on volunteers.
Post a Comment
Read more

Armed protesters enter Michigan statehouse

Protesters against Michigan's coronavirus lockdown have rallied in the state capitol building. Hundreds of demonstrators, a few of them armed, gathered in Lansing and many did not wear masks or socially distance. Police checked their temperatures before some were allowed into the capitol, where lawmakers were debating.
Post a Comment
Read more