Bolsonaro rallies supporters in Brazil

Brazil now has the fourth-largest coronavirus outbreak in the world, surpassing former hotspots Spain and Italy in total confirmed cases. President Bolsonaro continues to downplay the virus and slammed lockdown measures. He flouted social distancing guidelines on Sunday. Wearing a mask, Bolsonaro posed for pictures with supporters and did a series of push-ups with paratroopers.
Yesterday, the Department of State notified Congress that Iran, North Korea, Syria, Venezuela, and Cuba were certified under Section 40A(a) of the Arms Export Control Act as “not cooperating fully” with U.S. counterterrorism efforts in 2019.
