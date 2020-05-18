 Skip to main content

EU close to fast-tracking COVID-19 treatment drug

The head of the European Union's medicines agency, Guido Rasi, says an initial authorization for U.S. pharmaceutical company Gilead's remdesivir as a COVID-19 treatment could be granted in coming days.

