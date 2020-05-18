EU close to fast-tracking COVID-19 treatment drug

The head of the European Union's medicines agency, Guido Rasi, says an initial authorization for U.S. pharmaceutical company Gilead's remdesivir as a COVID-19 treatment could be granted in coming days.
Yesterday, the Department of State notified Congress that Iran, North Korea, Syria, Venezuela, and Cuba were certified under Section 40A(a) of the Arms Export Control Act as “not cooperating fully” with U.S. counterterrorism efforts in 2019.
Trials are going ahead to see if dogs could provide a non-invasive way of detecting the coronavirus.
Six dogs - labradors and cocker spaniels - will be given samples of the odour of COVID-19 patients from London hospitals, and taught to distinguish their smell from that of people who are not infected.
The British government has allocated £500,000 in funding for the trials, which will be part of research into possible ways to detect the virus early.
Brazil's response to the coronavirus outbreak has been complicated by conflict between President Jair Bolsonaro's federal government and the states. Regional leaders are enforcing lockdowns, against the wishes of the president. The death toll from the disease is the highest in Latin America.
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!