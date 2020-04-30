Zuckerberg and Musk disagree on global lockdown

Silicon Valley billionaires Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk do not see eye to eye when it comes to the global lockdown. While Zuckerberg gives measures the thumbs up, Musk is calling it forcible imprisonment.
Spain, which has had one of the strictest lockdowns in Europe, is allowing children to leave their homes, if they're with an adult, for the first time in six weeks. There have been more than 23,000 confirmed deaths in the country.
The U.S. Air Force's elite flying squad, the Thunderbirds, and the Navy's Blue Angels, flew over New York and New Jersey to thank first responders, military personnel and essential workers who are on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
