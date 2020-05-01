COVID-19 vaccine update: How far is the developement?

Scientists across the world are working around the clock to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus - from China to the United States, Germany and Britain. New technologies are helping speed things up and more than a hundred potential vaccines are in development. Some are already at an advanced stage and are being tested on volunteers.
Boris Johnson has arrived back at Number 10 after spending two weeks recovering from #coronavirus, a Downing Street source has told Sky News.
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!