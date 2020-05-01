 Skip to main content

COVID-19 vaccine update: How far is the developement?

Scientists across the world are working around the clock to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus - from China to the United States, Germany and Britain. New technologies are helping speed things up and more than a hundred potential vaccines are in development. Some are already at an advanced stage and are being tested on volunteers.

