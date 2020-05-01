Coronavirus: Bodies 'left to rot' on the streets of Ecuador

Ecuador recorded its first case of coronavirus at the end of February - and it is now the virus's South American epicentre. The country has over 26,000 cases and workers say they have been 'overwhelmed'. The IMF has approved pandemic aid for Ecuador of over half a billion pounds as President Lenin Moreno remains under pressure to default on country's debt.
Boris Johnson has arrived back at Number 10 after spending two weeks recovering from #coronavirus, a Downing Street source has told Sky News.
