FDA authorizes remdesivir as emergency treatment for COVID-19

Spain, which has had one of the strictest lockdowns in Europe, is allowing children to leave their homes, if they're with an adult, for the first time in six weeks. There have been more than 23,000 confirmed deaths in the country.
A volatile day on Wall Street ends with major indexes losing ground.
The Nasdaq was hit the hardest, weighed down by technology stocks, including Facebook and Amazon. While the Dow and S&P 500 also finished only slightly lower, after riding out sharp swings during the session.
The U.S. Air Force's elite flying squad, the Thunderbirds, and the Navy's Blue Angels, flew over New York and New Jersey to thank first responders, military personnel and essential workers who are on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
Venezuela has the largest oil reserves in the world, so it comes as a surprise to some that gasoline has been in short supply there for years. Without fuel it could be easier to keep to coronavirus lockdown regulations, but at what cost? The shortage has now reached unsustainable levels, and is hitting the capital Caracas in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
