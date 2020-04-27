WHO chief says pandemic is far from over

The head of the World Health Organization warns that the new coronavirus pandemic is far from over and says he is "deeply concerned" about the impact of the disruption of normal health services, especially on children.
Spain, which has had one of the strictest lockdowns in Europe, is allowing children to leave their homes, if they're with an adult, for the first time in six weeks. There have been more than 23,000 confirmed deaths in the country.
President Trump has announced he wants a temporary ban on all immigration into the United States during the coronavirus pandemic, to protect American jobs. He is planning to sign an executive order but it is likely to face legal challenges.
