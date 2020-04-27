Expect a fine if you aren't wearing a mask in Germany
Germany introduces various forms of face mask obligations, making it compulsory for most of the country on regional trains and in shops. If you're caught not wearing one, punishments range from a verbal warning to a fine of between 15 and 5,000 euros.
Spain, which has had one of the strictest lockdowns in Europe, is allowing children to leave their homes, if they're with an adult, for the first time in six weeks. There have been more than 23,000 confirmed deaths in the country.
President Trump has announced he wants a temporary ban on all immigration into the United States during the coronavirus pandemic, to protect American jobs. He is planning to sign an executive order but it is likely to face legal challenges.
