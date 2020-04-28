Wall Street ends with losses across the board

A volatile day on Wall Street ends with major indexes losing ground.
The Nasdaq was hit the hardest, weighed down by technology stocks, including Facebook and Amazon. While the Dow and S&P 500 also finished only slightly lower, after riding out sharp swings during the session.
Spain, which has had one of the strictest lockdowns in Europe, is allowing children to leave their homes, if they're with an adult, for the first time in six weeks. There have been more than 23,000 confirmed deaths in the country.
