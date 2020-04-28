 Skip to main content

Wall Street ends with losses across the board

A volatile day on Wall Street ends with major indexes losing ground. The Nasdaq was hit the hardest, weighed down by technology stocks, including Facebook and Amazon. While the Dow and S&P 500 also finished only slightly lower, after riding out sharp swings during the session.

Popular posts from this blog

NASA Looks to University Teams to Advance Aviation Technology

NASA has selected five teams led by university faculty and students to examine a range of technical areas in support of the agency’s aeronautics research goals.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson returns to Downing Street

Boris Johnson has arrived back at Number 10 after spending two weeks recovering from #coronavirus, a Downing Street source has told Sky News.
Children in Spain leave homes for first time in 6 weeks

Spain, which has had one of the strictest lockdowns in Europe, is allowing children to leave their homes, if they're with an adult, for the first time in six weeks. There have been more than 23,000 confirmed deaths in the country.
Boris Johnson to return to work as UK passes “tragic and terrible milestone”

More than 20,000 people have now died in hospital in the UK after becoming infected with coronavirus. The government described it as “a tragic and terrible milestone”.
German schools reopen to new normal

Students at Bonn's Freiherr-vom-Stein secondary school finally returned to school, pleased to see each other again but nervous about the brand new regime teachers are trying to make the new normal.
