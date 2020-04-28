Military jets flyover NYC in formation to thank first responders
The U.S. Air Force's elite flying squad, the Thunderbirds, and the Navy's Blue Angels, flew over New York and New Jersey to thank first responders, military personnel and essential workers who are on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
Spain, which has had one of the strictest lockdowns in Europe, is allowing children to leave their homes, if they're with an adult, for the first time in six weeks. There have been more than 23,000 confirmed deaths in the country.
