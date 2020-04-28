 Skip to main content

PAHO calls for continued immunization to avoid risk of other outbreaks during COVID-19 pandemic

The Director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Carissa F. Etienne, today urged for vaccination programs to continue during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If we fall behind on routine immunizations, particularly for children, we risk outbreaks, thus overwhelming hospitals and clinics with preventable diseases in addition to COVID-19,” said Dr. Etienne.

In a press briefing updating the situation, Dr Etienne said, “until a vaccine for COVID19 is available, immunizations can and must be delivered by the health services alongside the response” to the pandemic. If countries fail to do this, “the impact on our health systems would take months or even years to reverse,” she added.

A priority for countries, she said, is to “vaccinate to protect health workers, the elderly and vulnerable populations from other respiratory infections, such as influenza and pneumococcus, which can lead to more hospitalizations and may be harder to diagnose in the context of COVID-19.”

Maintaining capacity in vaccination is also key to ensuring the Region’s “readiness to deliver the vaccine for COVID 19” when it is developed, Dr Etienne noted.

This week, “Vaccination Week in the Americas is a time to promote and celebrate the life-saving power of vaccines.  In 2020, we approach it with an acute sense of urgency,” she said, adding, “History has shown us that after wars or epidemics, if we allow large gaps in immunization coverage, vaccine preventable diseases like polio and measles can re-emerge.”

While measles was eliminated in the Americas in 2016, “As coverage rates dropped we faced outbreaks in Venezuela, Brazil, and Colombia and in a few states in the US. As we speak, at least three countries are working to contain measles outbreaks in Latin America,” said the PAHO Director. “Efforts to control measles must continue, safely, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, or we risk erasing more than 20 years of progress,” she warned.

As of April 27, more than one million cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Americas, and 60,211 people have died. “We are seeing a growing number of countries with ongoing community transmission: 3 in North America, 7 in South America, 1 in Central America, and 1 in the Caribbean,” said Dr. Etienne.

“PAHO continues to work closely with member States to strengthen surveillance. Based on everything we know, it’s vital that countries reinforce protective measures now and use all tools available to them. This includes proven public health interventions like social distancing, testing, isolating cases and contact tracing,” she added.

To help countries plan and make decisions on which vaccines to prioritize during the COVID-19 pandemic, PAHO has issued detailed guidance, which considers both potential risks and the burden of the pandemic on health systems. Tis guidance recommends that governments prioritize those vaccines for diseases that have an imminent risk of expanding in that area, such as measles, and those for other respiratory infections, such as flu and Pneumococcus.

Regarding vaccination efforts in the Region, the director said “our teams at PAHO are supporting every step of the process. We are training health workers and educating communities. We are working harder than ever to ensure that this pandemic doesn’t disrupt vital immunization services.”

Labels:

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Popular posts from this blog

NASA Looks to University Teams to Advance Aviation Technology

NASA has selected five teams led by university faculty and students to examine a range of technical areas in support of the agency’s aeronautics research goals.
Post a Comment
Read more

Prime Minister Boris Johnson returns to Downing Street

Boris Johnson has arrived back at Number 10 after spending two weeks recovering from #coronavirus, a Downing Street source has told Sky News.
Post a Comment
Read more

Children in Spain leave homes for first time in 6 weeks

Spain, which has had one of the strictest lockdowns in Europe, is allowing children to leave their homes, if they're with an adult, for the first time in six weeks. There have been more than 23,000 confirmed deaths in the country.
Post a Comment
Read more

Boris Johnson to return to work as UK passes “tragic and terrible milestone”

More than 20,000 people have now died in hospital in the UK after becoming infected with coronavirus. The government described it as “a tragic and terrible milestone”.
Post a Comment
Read more

German schools reopen to new normal

Students at Bonn's Freiherr-vom-Stein secondary school finally returned to school, pleased to see each other again but nervous about the brand new regime teachers are trying to make the new normal.
Post a Comment
Read more