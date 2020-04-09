 Skip to main content

Florence Pugh, Zoom Bans, "Hopeful" Coronavirus Update

Florence Pugh, Zoom Bans, "Hopeful" Coronavirus Update and more with Philip DeFranco.

Labels:

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Popular posts from this blog

Lea aquí "El Tío" la historia que quisieron esconder de la familia Santos

Esta novela de Félix Marín, fue publicada en 1976 y casi desaparecida, pues narra la historia que la familia Santos no quiere que se conozca. Es muy raro conseguir un ejemplar físico de este libro.
Post a Comment
Read more

Europe's path to resurgence?

The European Union is discussing economic stimulus measures. EU finance ministers are due to meet today for talks on how to stave off a recession. Angela Merkel has pledged Germany's support and member states battered by the coronavirus are desperate to get the money flowing. But there's fierce debate over how to do that.
Post a Comment
Read more

Coronavirus: 5-year-old child is youngest victim

A five year old child has become the youngest victim of coronavirus in the UK. The child who had an underlying heath condition was among 708 people reported to have died in the last 24 hours.
Post a Comment
Read more

Airbus considers slashing production of A320 jets

Reuters sources say output of A320 planes may have to fall by a half. The company currently turns out 60 of the model every month. But the global virus crisis is posing headaches regarding production and delivery.Airbus had no immediate comment on the report.
Post a Comment
Read more

El tradicional aceite de oliva Sublime cambió su imagen

Sublime, una de las primeras marcas de aceite de oliva en llegar a Colombia a finales de los años 50 y que  se ha convertido en toda una tradición en la cocina hogareña, al igual entre los chefs de los mejores restaurantes.
4 comments
Read more