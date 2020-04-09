Coronavirus: economic damage worse than Great Depression

The coronavirus pandemic will cause the worst global economic downturn since the Great Depression almost a century ago. That is the warning from the International Monetary Fund.
The British economy could be affected just as badly. Meanwhile there's been a spike in deaths at a number of care homes in the UK since the outbreak began. The deaths are not recorded in the daily official figures from hospitals.
