Farmers forced to destroy crops they can't sell to restaurants
California farmer Jack Vessey would normally be harvesting thousands of cartons of lettuce during this season. This year however, he is destroying crops because, he can't afford labor, packaging and storage of a crop that nobody is buying.
Europe is on lockdown. Schools, businesses, restaurants and factories have all been shuttered for weeks. People are demoralized. With the arrival of spring, they've been enjoying what they still can: the sun in the park, fresh air. But many are missing a sense of community. Some countries, like Denmark and Austria are already beginning to loosen the most severe restrictions.
The European Union is discussing economic stimulus measures. EU finance ministers are due to meet today for talks on how to stave off a recession. Angela Merkel has pledged Germany's support and member states battered by the coronavirus are desperate to get the money flowing. But there's fierce debate over how to do that.
