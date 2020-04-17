Marking the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 13 mission
It's been 50 years since NASA's Apollo 13 mission to the moon, which almost became a disaster just two days into the journey. Mike Armstrong looks at how the voyage became, with the help of Canadians and Americans back on the ground, a successful failure.
Europe is on lockdown. Schools, businesses, restaurants and factories have all been shuttered for weeks. People are demoralized. With the arrival of spring, they've been enjoying what they still can: the sun in the park, fresh air. But many are missing a sense of community. Some countries, like Denmark and Austria are already beginning to loosen the most severe restrictions.
President Trump said Tuesday he will cut U.S. funding for the World Health Organization, accusing the body of being too trusting of China’s early assertions that it had the novel coronavirus under control. But critics of the move say that WHO is playing an integral role amid the pandemic -- and that no other organization is poised to take its place.
