 Skip to main content

US coping 'very well' with coronavirus: President Trump

President Donald Trump insists the U.S. is "doing very well," as the nation copes with the spreading coronavirus outbreak. "Some additional people were reported," having contracted the virus, but Trump said, "they're in good shape."

Labels:

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Popular posts from this blog

Lea aquí "El Tío" la historia que quisieron esconder de la familia Santos

Esta novela de Félix Marín, fue publicada en 1976 y casi desaparecida, pues narra la historia que la familia Santos no quiere que se conozca. Es muy raro conseguir un ejemplar físico de este libro.
Post a Comment
Read more

11 datos que tal vez no sabías de Teōtihuácān - México 🇲🇽

En este video veremos algunos datos interesantes de Teotihuacán, que fuera una de las más grandes ciudades de América antes de la conquista española y que hoy es una de las más conocidas y visitadas zonas arqueológica de #México.
Post a Comment
Read more

Recovered patients of Coronavirus testing positive again

Chinese health officials say that about 14% of people who had the coronavirus but recovered and were discharged from hospital have tested positive for the virus again.
Post a Comment
Read more