Deaths in Italy due Coronavirus pass Chinese total

The death toll from coronavirus in Italy today passed that for China. After another 427 people died in the past 24 hours Italy's total now exceeds 3,400. And the United States has told Americans not to travel abroad, advising its citizens to come home now if possible. The State Department said that Americans who don't return "should be prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period."
Since the first reports of a novel pneumonia (COVID-19) in Wuhan city, Hubei province, China there has been considerable discussion and uncertainty over the origin of the causative virus, SARS-CoV-2. Infections with SARS-CoV-2 are now widespread in China, with cases in every province.
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!