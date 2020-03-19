How will the Coronavirus change global politics?

The Coronavirus is sweeping around the world. It’s a global emergency like we’ve never seen before. Europe now has become epicentre of the Corona crisis. Italy is ground zero, and its healthcare system is buckling under the pressure. Scenes like this could come soon in Spain, France and Germany too. And European leaders are warning it could get much, much worse.
Since the first reports of a novel pneumonia (COVID-19) in Wuhan city, Hubei province, China there has been considerable discussion and uncertainty over the origin of the causative virus, SARS-CoV-2. Infections with SARS-CoV-2 are now widespread in China, with cases in every province.
