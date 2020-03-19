 Skip to main content

China reports the first day of no new cases

Reports say there are no new domestically transmitted cases in the country for the first time since the virus emerged in late December. Stephen McDonell, BBC correspondent, reports on how the news has been greeted with cautious optimism, and that there are plans to let people in Wuhan leave their homes.

