 Skip to main content

Coronavirus - 13 year old boy dies in London

A 13 year boy has died in London from the coronavirus - Britain's youngest victim so far. It came as the government admitted it must speed up its testing programme for the virus.

It had set a target of 25,000 tests a day but so far only around 8,000 are being carried out. Meanwhile one of Britain’s most senior police officers has admitted that mistakes have been made by officers using new emergency powers to enforce social isolation.


Labels:

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Popular posts from this blog

Netflix incluyó producciones colombianas en su catálogo

Desde este mes los suscriptores de Netflix en Colombia cuentan con un catálogo ampliado de series y películas para disfrutar en familia que, además de miles de producciones extranjeras, incluye clásicos nacionales.
Post a Comment
Read more

Modes of transmission of virus causing COVID-19: implications for IPC precaution recommendations

Scientific brief by WHO | According to current evidence, COVID-19 virus is transmitted between people through respiratory droplets and contact routes.
Post a Comment
Read more

World faces condom shortfall due to global crisis

A global shortage of condoms is looming, the world's biggest producer said, after a coronavirus lockdown forced it to shut down production.
Post a Comment
Read more