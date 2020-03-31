Coronavirus - 13 year old boy dies in London

A 13 year boy has died in London from the coronavirus - Britain's youngest victim so far. It came as the government admitted it must speed up its testing programme for the virus.
It had set a target of 25,000 tests a day but so far only around 8,000 are being carried out. Meanwhile one of Britain’s most senior police officers has admitted that mistakes have been made by officers using new emergency powers to enforce social isolation.
