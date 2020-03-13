Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro tests negative for coronavirus March 13, 2020 Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who was recently in the United States and met with U.S. President Donald Trump, tests negative for coronavirus, according to a post on his Facebook page. Share Get link Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Other Apps Labels Brazil coronavirus news Labels: Brazil coronavirus news Share Get link Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Other Apps Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!