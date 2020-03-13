Coronavirus contagion besieges travel industry March 13, 2020 Up to 50 million jobs in travel and tourism could be lost because of the coronavirus epidemic, a leading body says, as airlines, cruise operators and others reel from plummeting demand and travel restrictions. Share Get link Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Other Apps Labels coronavirus traveling Labels: coronavirus traveling Share Get link Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Other Apps Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks!
