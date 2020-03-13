 Skip to main content

Coronavirus contagion besieges travel industry

Up to 50 million jobs in travel and tourism could be lost because of the coronavirus epidemic, a leading body says, as airlines, cruise operators and others reel from plummeting demand and travel restrictions.
Labels:

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Popular posts from this blog

Virus spreads in British Columbia, Canada

A new cluster of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia has health officials scrambling to track multiple sources, while urging people to avoid public gatherings. Mike Le Couteur reports.
Post a Comment
Read more

Lea aquí "El Tío" la historia que quisieron esconder de la familia Santos

Esta novela de Félix Marín, fue publicada en 1976 y casi desaparecida, pues narra la historia que la familia Santos no quiere que se conozca. Es muy raro conseguir un ejemplar físico de este libro.
Post a Comment
Read more

Are Turkey and Greece exploiting refugees?

Greek Prime Minister Kyriako Mitsotakis says the migration deal between the EU and Turkey is "dead." He accused Turkey of using migrants to create a crisis at its border with his country.
Post a Comment
Read more