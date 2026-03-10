Trump threatens to escalate Iran war, but says it could end

Trump threatens to escalate Iran war, but says it could end

on Also in , ,
President Trump threatened to escalate the war with Iran if it blocked oil shipments from the Middle East, even as he predicted a quick end to the conflict.

Excelsio Media

Share:

Previous
Next

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Comentarios de Facebook

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)