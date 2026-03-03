Inicio > Donald Trump > Trump invokes alleged Iranian threat to justify war Trump invokes alleged Iranian threat to justify war By Excelsio Media on March 03, 2026 Also in Donald Trump, Iran, news, United States US President Trump sought to justify a broad, open-ended war on Iran. He told reporters without citing evidence, ‘if we didn't do what we're doing right now, you would have had a nuclear war, and they would have taken out many countries.’ Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
