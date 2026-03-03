Trump invokes alleged Iranian threat to justify war

Trump invokes alleged Iranian threat to justify war

US President Trump sought to justify a broad, open-ended war on Iran. He told reporters without citing evidence, ‘if we didn't do what we're doing right now, you would have had a nuclear war, and they would have taken out many countries.’

