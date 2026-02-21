Inicio > news > US military strikes another alleged drug boat in eastern Pacific, killing 3 US military strikes another alleged drug boat in eastern Pacific, killing 3 By Excelsio Media on February 21, 2026 Also in news, United States, World The U.S. military said Friday that it has carried out another deadly strike on a vessel accused of trafficking drugs in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comentarios de Facebook