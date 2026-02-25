ByteDance valued at $550 billion in General Atlantic share sale, sources say

ByteDance valued at $550 billion in General Atlantic share sale, sources say

Investment firm General Atlantic is selling an equity stake in ByteDance in a deal that values the Chinese social media giant at $550 billion, two sources told Reuters, marking a dramatic rise in the privately held shares.

