ByteDance valued at $550 billion in General Atlantic share sale, sources say

By Excelsio Media on February 25, 2026

Investment firm General Atlantic is selling an equity stake in ByteDance in a deal that values the Chinese social media giant at $550 billion, two sources told Reuters, marking a dramatic rise in the privately held shares.
