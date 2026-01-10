Inicio > news > Syrian army tries to dislodge last Kurdish fighters from Aleppo Syrian army tries to dislodge last Kurdish fighters from Aleppo By Excelsio Media on January 10, 2026 Also in news, Syria, World Syrian forces entered Sheikh Maksoud, the last Kurdish stronghold in Aleppo, as dozens of fighters and civilians left and the army continued operations after a failed ceasefire. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
