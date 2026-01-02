Inicio > news > Switzerland hospital staff rush to treat victims of fire at Swiss bar Switzerland hospital staff rush to treat victims of fire at Swiss bar By Excelsio Media on January 02, 2026 Also in news, Switzerland, World Eric Bonvin, general director of the regional hospital in Sion that took in several dozen injured people, said those with severe burns face months of treatment but expressed hope that their youth will speed their recovery. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
