Inicio > Denmark > European leaders back Greenland amid renewed US takeover threat European leaders back Greenland amid renewed US takeover threat By Excelsio Media on January 06, 2026 Also in Denmark, news, United States uropean leaders rallied behind Greenland after US President Trump renewed threats to take over the Danish territory, emphasizing that only Denmark and Greenland should decide their future. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comentarios de Facebook