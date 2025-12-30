Hyundai not in a position to buy back Russian factory

Hyundai is likely to lose its right to buy back a former manufacturing plant in Russia as the ongoing war in Ukraine has prevented the South Korean automaker from reclaiming the facility before the option expires.

