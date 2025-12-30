Inicio > economy > Hyundai not in a position to buy back Russian factory Hyundai not in a position to buy back Russian factory By Excelsio Media on December 30, 2025 Also in economy, Hyundai, russia Hyundai is likely to lose its right to buy back a former manufacturing plant in Russia as the ongoing war in Ukraine has prevented the South Korean automaker from reclaiming the facility before the option expires. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comentarios de Facebook