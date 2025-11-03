Rescuers search Afghanistan's north after deadly 6.3 earthquake

A powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck near the northern Afghan city of Mazar-e Sharif killing at least 20 people, injuring hundreds and damaging the city's historic Blue Mosque.

