Inicio > news > North Korea says ex-ceremonial head of state Kim Yong Nam has died North Korea says ex-ceremonial head of state Kim Yong Nam has died By Excelsio Media on November 04, 2025 Also in news, North Korea Kim Yong Nam, the only person outside of the ruling Kim family dynasty to serve as North Korea's nominal head of state, has died, state media reported. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comentarios de Facebook