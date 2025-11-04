Inicio > economy > Nintendo hikes Switch 2 forecast to 19 million units Nintendo hikes Switch 2 forecast to 19 million units By Excelsio Media on November 04, 2025 Also in economy, nintendo, tech Nintendo hiked its sales forecast for the Switch 2 gaming device to 19 million units for the financial year ending March 2026. The company also raised its full-year operating profit forecast by 16% to $2.45 billion. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
