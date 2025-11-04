Nintendo hikes Switch 2 forecast to 19 million units

Nintendo hikes Switch 2 forecast to 19 million units

on Also in , ,
Nintendo hiked its sales forecast for the Switch 2 gaming device to 19 million units for the financial year ending March 2026. The company also raised its full-year operating profit forecast by 16% to $2.45 billion.

Share:

Previous
Next

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Comentarios de Facebook

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)