Dick Cheney, former US vice president, dies at 84 Dick Cheney, former US vice president, dies at 84 By Excelsio Media on November 04, 2025 Also in news, United States Dick Cheney, the hard-charging conservative who became one of the most powerful and polarizing vice presidents in U.S. history and a leading advocate for the invasion of Iraq, has died at age 84.
