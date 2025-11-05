Inicio > economy > Euro zone economy grows at fastest pace in over two years: PMI Euro zone economy grows at fastest pace in over two years: PMI By Excelsio Media on November 05, 2025 Also in economy, European Union The euro zone economy expanded in October at its fastest rate in more than two years, as Spain led the pack with a sharp composite 56.0 reading, while Germany's economy showed surprising strength with a rise to 53.9. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
