Euro zone economy grows at fastest pace in over two years: PMI

Euro zone economy grows at fastest pace in over two years: PMI

on Also in ,
The euro zone economy expanded in October at its fastest rate in more than two years, as Spain led the pack with a sharp composite 56.0 reading, while Germany's economy showed surprising strength with a rise to 53.9.

Excelsio Media

Share:

Previous
Next

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Comentarios de Facebook

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)