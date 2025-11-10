Excelsio. Founded by journalist Nelson Alarcón, the platform arrived as a response to the scarcity of accessible local information during his research into Sogamoso's history. Drawing inspiration from the region's journalistic roots—dating back to 1873 with "El Rejenerador", established by Arnulfo M. Guarín—Excelsio.net positioned itself as a modern evolution, trading ink and paper for pixels and connectivity. Today, on its 20th anniversary, Excelsio.net stands as a testament to resilient, independent digital storytelling, having evolved from a weekly local bulletin to a bilingual global media outlet. In November 2005, amid a landscape dominated by print media, a modest digital venture emerged from Sogamoso, Colombia, marking the birth of. Founded by journalist, the platform arrived as a response to the scarcity of accessible local information during his research into Sogamoso's history. Drawing inspiration from the region's journalistic roots—dating back to 1873 with "El Rejenerador", established by Arnulfo M. Guarín—Excelsio.net positioned itself as a modern evolution, trading ink and paper for pixels and connectivity. Today, on its 20th anniversary, Excelsio.net stands as a testament to resilient, independent digital storytelling, having evolved from a weekly local bulletin to a bilingual global media outlet.

Humble Beginnings: A Weekly Spark in Sogamoso

Excelsio launched on a shared Yahoo GeoCities domain, with Alarcón preparing editions every Friday for Saturday release. The name "Excelsio" derives from the Latin excelsus, meaning "superior" or "highest," though Alarcón drew further inspiration from a 19th-century French newspaper, The War Excelsior, encountered during his archival dives—not to be confused with Mexico's Excélsior. From the outset, it focused on news from Sogamoso and the Province of Sugamuxi in Boyacá, blending timely reporting with historical insights unearthed by Alarcón.



launched on a shared Yahoo GeoCities domain, with Alarcón preparing editions every Friday for Saturday release. The name "Excelsio" derives from the Latin excelsus, meaning "superior" or "highest," though Alarcón drew further inspiration from a 19th-century French newspaper,, encountered during his archival dives—not to be confused with Mexico's Excélsior. From the outset, it focused on news from Sogamoso and the Province of Sugamuxi in Boyacá, blending timely reporting with historical insights unearthed by Alarcón.



Milestones of Growth: From Local Voice to Regional Beacon The platform's advantages were clear: drastically reduced operational costs by eliminating print expenses, editorial independence free from advertising pressures, and unprecedented global accessibility for the Boyacá diaspora. It invited reader participation through comments and submissions, fostering a collaborative ethos that aligned with its constitutional duty to inform truthfully and impartially. As one of Colombia's early digital experiments, Excelsio.net quickly filled a void, offering objective coverage of local events without the biases often seen in traditional outlets.

César Rodríguez Granados hailed it as "the first virtual newspaper of Sogamoso," a vital lifeline for emigrants craving updates on their homeland and a trusted source for locals seeking unbiased analysis. Features like multimedia content, opinion spaces, and polls on current affairs enhanced its appeal, turning it into a "window" for objective national and regional insights.



By October 2007, after 1,095 days of uninterrupted effort, Excelsio.net celebrated its 100th edition. Contributorhailed it as "the first virtual newspaper of Sogamoso," a vital lifeline for emigrants craving updates on their homeland and a trusted source for locals seeking unbiased analysis. Features like multimedia content, opinion spaces, and polls on current affairs enhanced its appeal, turning it into a "window" for objective national and regional insights.

The site's expansion accelerated in 2006 with a move to its own domain, excelsio.net (later incorporating excelsio.co), driven by surging reader queries that demanded greater storage and interactivity. In 2008, Alarcón broadened its scope beyond Sogamoso, rebranding it as the first virtual newspaper of Boyacá—a pivotal shift that encompassed all 123 municipalities, spotlighting their people, landscapes, festivals, cultural attractions, and socioeconomic challenges. This era also saw integration with social platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Google+, and YouTube starting in 2009, boosting traffic to over one million page views by 2010.





A decade in, November 2015 brought reflections on an "admirable" journey of 3,650 days. Rodríguez Granados praised its unwavering quality, independence in editorials, and role in elevating Boyacá's visibility on the national stage. By then, Excelsio.net had earned a reputation as a daily essential, with readers turning to it for pre-dawn briefings on local, national, and global affairs—its technological modernity a draw for a growing audience. National coverage, such as a 2015 Semana feature, recognized it as a near-decade-old regional reference in Boyacá, emblematic of how digital portals were challenging traditional media's dominance.

A Pause and Bold Relaunch: Toward Global Horizons



After 13 years of near-solo stewardship by Alarcón—bolstered by occasional collaborators like Rodríguez Granados—Excelsio.net paused in 2017. It resumed in 2020 as Excelsio Media, a reimagined entity with an international lens. Now bilingual in English and Spanish, it connects Latin American stories to worldwide trends, structured around three pillars: News & Analysis for factual depth on regional developments; Data & Trends for underreported statistics; and Culture & Language for explorations of identity and communication.



After 13 years of near-solo stewardship by Alarcón—bolstered by occasional collaborators like Rodríguez Granados—Excelsio.net paused in 2017. It resumed in 2020 as, a reimagined entity with an international lens. Now bilingual in English and Spanish, it connects Latin American stories to worldwide trends, structured around three pillars: News & Analysis for factual depth on regional developments; Data & Trends for underreported statistics; and Culture & Language for explorations of identity and communication.

This evolution underscores Excelsio's core mission: to elevate public discourse through contextual, accurate information that respects readers' intelligence, free from political or corporate ties. From its pioneering multimedia experiments in Boyacá to today's data-driven narratives, it has consistently prioritized integrity and accessibility.

A Lasting Legacy: Independence in the Digital Age

Two decades on, Excelsio.net's trajectory mirrors the broader rise of Colombia's digital media ecosystem—from 391 outlets in 2010 to 745 by 2012, with Boyacá contributing 19 regional voices. As the first virtual newspaper of Boyacá, it has not only chronicled its home province but also empowered a sense of belonging for expatriates and locals alike. Its commitment to veracity, reader engagement, and unyielding independence has made it a bridge between the local and the global—a path forged, as Antonio Machado's sonnet evokes, by walking it.





As Nelson Alarcón continues to steer this venture—refractory to self-congratulation yet driven by vision—Excelsio Media endures as a symbol of journalistic adaptability in an ever-connected world. Here's to the next 20 years of illuminating truths, one story at a time.

You Might Also Like ❮ ❯