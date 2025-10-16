Inicio > economy > Victorinox tries new tools to blunt Trump tariff blow Victorinox tries new tools to blunt Trump tariff blow By Excelsio Media on October 16, 2025 Also in economy, Victorinox Swiss Army Knife maker Victorinox is exploring new markets and increasing automation to counteract steep US tariffs that could cost the company $13 million annually. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comentarios de Facebook