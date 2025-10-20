Trump says will hike tariffs on Colombia, drug trade feud escalates

Amid a US strike on a vessel linked to Colombian rebels, President Trump accused Colombia's President Gustavo Petro of being an ‘illegal drug leader’ and said he would halt all payments to Colombia and raise tariffs on Colombian imports.

