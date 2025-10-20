Inicio > Colombia > Trump says will hike tariffs on Colombia, drug trade feud escalates Trump says will hike tariffs on Colombia, drug trade feud escalates By Excelsio Media on October 20, 2025 Also in Colombia, news, United States Amid a US strike on a vessel linked to Colombian rebels, President Trump accused Colombia's President Gustavo Petro of being an ‘illegal drug leader’ and said he would halt all payments to Colombia and raise tariffs on Colombian imports. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
