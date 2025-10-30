Chipotle shares plunge as investors chew on tariffs, weak spending



Shares of Chipotle plunged after its third sales forecast cut of the year fanned concerns around how the fast-casual chain is navigating tariffs, inflation and tighter spending by US consumers.

