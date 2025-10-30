Inicio > Chipotle > Chipotle shares plunge as investors chew on tariffs, weak spending Chipotle shares plunge as investors chew on tariffs, weak spending By Excelsio Media on October 30, 2025 Also in Chipotle, economy Shares of Chipotle plunged after its third sales forecast cut of the year fanned concerns around how the fast-casual chain is navigating tariffs, inflation and tighter spending by US consumers. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
