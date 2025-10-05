At least 5 dead in large-scale nighttime Russian strike on Ukraine

At least 5 dead in large-scale nighttime Russian strike on Ukraine

At least five civilians died after Russia launched drones, missiles and guided aerial bombs at Ukraine overnight into Sunday, in a major nighttime attack that officials there said targeted civilian infrastructure.

